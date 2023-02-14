Isle of Man Today understands that Peter Karran has been canvassing support from MHKs to make a dramatic return to Tynwald.
The former firebrand Onchan MHK left political life in 2016, retiring from the House of Keys.
He had been an MHK since 1981, first as a member of the Labour Party. He went on to found and lead Liberal Vannin.
A source has told Isle of Man Today that the current MHKs had received letters in their pigeonholes in government buildings saying that Mr Karran wanted to make a comeback.
Four seats are up for grabs in the Legislative Council next month. Nominations close on February 24.