Three more candidates for Legislative Council have come forward.

Four vacant seats are up for grabs.

The newly-announced candidates are:

Conor Keenan

He was nominated by Tim Johnston MHK, seconded by Jason Moorhouse MHK and is supported by Daphne Caine MHK and David Ashford MHK

Dawn Kinnish

Nominated by Alex Allinson MHK, seconded by Daphne Caine MHK and supported by Clare Barber MHK and Joney Faragher MHK.

Peter Reid

Nominated by John Wannenburgh MHK, seconded by David Ashford MBE MHK and supported by Jane Poole-Wilson MHK and Tim Crookall MHK

The contenders whose names have already been announced are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson and Paul Craine, who are all sitting members and want to retain their seats.

Kirrie Anne Jenkins has also already joined the fray.

