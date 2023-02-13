Three more candidates for Legislative Council have come forward.
Four vacant seats are up for grabs.
The newly-announced candidates are:
Conor Keenan
He was nominated by Tim Johnston MHK, seconded by Jason Moorhouse MHK and is supported by Daphne Caine MHK and David Ashford MHK
Dawn Kinnish
Nominated by Alex Allinson MHK, seconded by Daphne Caine MHK and supported by Clare Barber MHK and Joney Faragher MHK.
Peter Reid
Nominated by John Wannenburgh MHK, seconded by David Ashford MBE MHK and supported by Jane Poole-Wilson MHK and Tim Crookall MHK
The contenders whose names have already been announced are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson and Paul Craine, who are all sitting members and want to retain their seats.
Kirrie Anne Jenkins has also already joined the fray.