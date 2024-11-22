A weather warning has been issued for the Isle of Man with Storm Bert set to bring in severe gales and heavy rain.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued the yellow warning – meaning ‘be aware’ of disruption and travel delays - which will be in place from 5am on Saturday until 3pm the same day with gusts of 50-70mph expected.
The Isle of Man has only just come out of two previous weather warnings put in place due to the snow, hail and ice which blanketed much of the island. Storm Bert is the second named storm of the season after Storm Ashley.
The Steam Packet has already warned all sailings from Friday night right through until early on Tuesday morning are at risk of cancellation or disruption.
A spokesman for Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘A deep Atlantic low will produce a period of gale or severe gale southeast winds later tonight (Friday) and at first tomorrow.
‘Gusts of 50-60mph will occur in most areas, with 60-70mph possible in a few places. Some damage to trees and minor structural damage is possible.
‘Winds will ease and swing south or southwest later in morning but will remain strong to gale force right through until Monday.
‘Also, persistent and heavy rain will arrive about 3 or 4am, lasting through the morning until easing in the afternoon. Totals of 20-40mm of rain are expected on low ground, with around 50mm on the hills.
‘Localised flooding is likely where drains are blocked, and with the winds there will be difficult driving conditions for several hours.’