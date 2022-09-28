Winkle Pickers exhibition was an ‘enthralling’ event
Opening of the Winkle Pickers Exhibition
Subscribe newsletter
Visitors were ‘enthralled’ by an exhibition celebrating the 130th anniversary of the founding of the Port Erin Marine Laboratory.
The ‘Winkle Pickers’ exhibition was named after the nickname given to students and researchers that were commonly seen filling wicker baskets with specimens.
The event that was hosted by Rushen Heritage Trust (RHT) had around 1,200 visitors in the three weeks that it ran for.
Hugh Davidson MBE, cofounder of the RHT said: ‘Any local exhibition run by volunteers which attracts more than 500 visits can be counted a success – and this one was seen by around 1,200 visitors.
‘They came from all around the island and across the British Isles, and from places further afield like Spain, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Madeira, Germany and from many parts of the USA, including Salt Lake City, Houston and San Diego.’
The exhibition was in St Catherine’s Church in Port Erin last month.
One of the most common questions asked by visitors was ‘why did it close in 2006?’
Mr Davidson said: ‘Quite simply, Liverpool University, in the early 2000s made a financial offer which its partner, the Isle of Man Government, considered inadequate and decided not to commit to the high cost of continuation.
‘However, it was recognised that the laboratory’s reputation lives on, even though the building will soon be gone.
‘There were many suggestions as to how the island could still capitalise on this in the future, which will be followed up.’
There is an accompanying book, The Winkle Pickers – Port Erin Marine Laboratory: A Leader in Marine Biology (1892 -2006).
You can get it from Rushen Heritage Centre and Bridge Bookshop.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |