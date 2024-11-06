The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) has announced three new warm spaces drop-in dates from November through to January 2025.
The warm spaces initiative encourages people to come along for tea, toast and games (including bingo) with prizes to be won, with an MCALS team also being on-hand to discuss any queries or concerns people may have regarding health and social care services.
The first upcoming warm spaces event will take place on Wednesday, November 13 at Onchan Pensioners Social Club from 11am to 1pm.
This will be followed by another on December 13 at St Paul’s Church in Ramsey from 11am to 1pm, and a third event on January 14 at Port Erin Royal British Legion from 1pm to 3.30pm.
Furthermore, MCALS are collecting new toys and toiletries gift sets for children aged 0 to 16, in aid of The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.
The collection will run from November 8 to December 6, and there will be boxes at the following locations: Noble’s Hospital foyer; Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Hospital site; Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital; Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel and the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Port Erin.
Rachel Douglas, MCALS lead, said: ‘Everyone is invited to join us at our warm space drop-ins – it is an opportunity to come in from the cold, socialise and have a bit of fun.
‘There will be light refreshments and games provided, along with the opportunity to talk to us about things such as health and social care waiting lists and referrals.
‘We’re also collecting new toys and toiletries towards The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.
‘Previous years’ donation drives have been extremely successful, and we are really grateful to those who contribute. Please consider popping something into one of the dedicated collection boxes if you can, and help brighten a young one’s Christmas.’