It was one of the epic movies of the 90s and now the musical is returning to the Gaiety as the cast do the Full Monty.
A ten-time Tony Award nominee, the Full Monty is filled with honest affection, brilliant tunes and the most highly anticipated (and REVEALING) closing number of any show.
After seeing their better halves popping in to a ‘girls' night’ to see a stripper, the down in the dumps and unemployed former steelworkers hatch an idea to make some cash.
But the show isn’t all about stripping, along the way the cast explore issues around male masculinity, self-consciousness and the strength they bring to each other.
Brought to the world famous Gaiety Theatre by Two Feather Productions, The Full Monty reunites many of the original cast from 2014 and brings together a whole new ensemble to bring the show to life.
With rehearsals into their final few weeks, our colleagues at gef.im popped down for a chat with Dave Artus, Alex Toohey and Alex Maxwell about how it’s all coming along.
With a stunning cast led by Toohey and Maxwell, Ben Heath, David Cowley, David Castro and Nigel Thijs, the fellas are joined by the always brilliant Sue Tummon, Jo Dickinson, Sonia Collin, Rachael Braidwood and so many others we’d be here all day naming them if we tried.
The show is on from July 15 to 22, with two late night Saturday performances, tickets can be bought from the Villa Gaiety website, box office, Sea Terminal or on the phone.