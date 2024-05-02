Polce are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the Ballamodha Straight that has resulted in a motorcycle rider being flown to the UK for treatment.
Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle RTC around 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1.
The statement said: ‘We would like to appeal for anyone with information which may assist our investigation, to please make contact with us.
‘Finally, we would ask that anyone with any potential Dash Camera footage, or CCTV footage from properties in and around the area of the Ballamodha Straight, to please make contact with us.
‘If you have any information which may assist us, please contact us on 631212 providing reference number 97/3182/24.’
The Great North Air Ambulance Service Cumbria-based crew arrived at the scene in just 33 minutes, with the island’s ambulance service were already there.
The male rider was in need of the team’s specialist capabilities, and after stablishing them made the decision to airlift them to a major trauma centre in England.
Once handing over the patient to the hospital, the team refuelled in Blackpool and arrived back to base at 8.03pm.
It was the second call out in a day for the Great North Air Ambulance Service, who earlier on Wednesday were called to the RTC at Ballaugh Bridge.
The team arrived shortly after 2.20pm and once at the scene and happy the patient was stable and not in need of treatment from a major trauma centre, the patient was taken to a local hospital by road ambulance.