Jessica Marguerita Radcliffe, aged 33, of Cushag Road, Douglas, has been charged with common assault and intimidating a witness.
She is also accused of threatening behaviour and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Ms Radcliffe did not appear in court due to ill health.
Duty advocate Ian Kermode asked for an adjournment on her behalf until October 3.
Ms Radcliffe previously made the news when a man claimed to have jet-skied to the island from Scotland to see her during a lockdown period.
Bail continues.