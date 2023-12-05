A 68-year-old drink-driver who was more than double the legal limit has been fined £1,500 and banned for three years.
Deborah Louise Morrissey was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Corkill’s Garage in Onchan on November 16, at 3.50pm, after a report of two cars colliding.
Officers arrived and spoke to Morrissey who was in a Peugeot which had been involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Vivaro near the entrance of the garage forecourt.
The pensioner, who lives at Alberta Drive in Onchan, was described as slurring her words and having glazed eyes.
Morrissey failed a roadside breathalyser test which resulted in her being arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, she blew a reading of 89, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
Mr Wright said that Morrissey had asked him to apologise to the court.
The advocate said that there had been no evidence of which driver was at fault for the accident at the garage, and that Morrissey was now considering selling her car and not driving again after her ban ended.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She agreed to pay the fine and costs by December 22.