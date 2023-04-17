Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty, aged 40, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, will face a trial on June 28 in summary court.
She has previously denied an allegation of a domestic abuse offence.
Ms Dougherty was the first person to appear in court charged with the offence under new legislation.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between January 3 and 31.
She is also charged with common assault on January 31.
The Domestic Abuse Act 2020 came into force in January 2023.
Ms Dougherty appeared in court via video link from the prison and her defence advocate James Peterson said that a bail application could not be made as his client had no address to go to.
The advocate said that probation accommodation Tromode House had been deemed unsuitable for her needs and enquiries were now ongoing with Housing Matters and Social Services.
She is currently remanded in custody at the prison.