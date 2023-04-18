Bethany Storm Radcliffe, aged 21, of Pairk Ollay, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with causing a false fire alarm and property damage.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on March 26 at an address in Brookhill Road in Ramsey.
She was represented in court by duty advocate David Reynolds who asked for an adjournment until April 25, saying that the defendant wanted time to instruct advocate Jane Gray.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to attend the address at Brookhill Road.