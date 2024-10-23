A woman diagnosed with breast cancer is on a mission to raise awareness of the lesser-known condition.
Ramsey woman Andrea Lener was given the news that she had Lobular Breast Cancer (LBC) back in 2023.
She later learned that despite the fact that LBS accounts for 15% of all cases of breast cancer, the disease remains relatively unknown and challenging to diagnose.
Determined to make a difference, Andrea has been speaking out about the condition to raise awareness.
Her advocacy comes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and follows her participation in a European symposium on LBC held in Belgium earlier this month. Andrea said many women find it difficult to receive a timely diagnosis due to the cancer’s unique characteristics.
‘It’s often not detected through traditional screening methods, leading to late diagnoses’, Andrea said.
‘Raising awareness is vital to ensure more women and medical professionals are informed about this.’
The symposium, attended by advocates and researchers from across Europe, was a significant learning experience for Andrea.
She found the event enlightening and returned feeling positive about future advances for LBC sufferers.
She emphasised the importance of international collaboration and shared research in improving detection and treatment. Andrea has become an active member of the European Lobular Breast Cancer Advocates Group and is working alongside Sandy Denning of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association to shed light on LBC on the island.
Sandy previously collaborated with Andrea for the Peel Castle Sleepover, an awareness and fundraising event for Breast Cancer Now. October 15 marked Global Lobular Awareness Day, a day recognised by patient advocates worldwide to inform and support those affected by LBC.
Andrea hopes her story will encourage more women to seek information about different types of breast cancer and push for greater recognition and early detection of LBC. For more information and resources on Lobular Breast Cancer and the support available, visit ilcsymposium.com.