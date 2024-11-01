A Douglas woman has been fined £265 for being drunk and disorderly at Noble’s Hospital.
Thirty-two-year-old Katie Francis O’Brien swore at medical staff who were trying to help her.
She appeared in court on Tuesday, October 29, and was also barred from entering licensed premises and purchasing or being sold alcohol for six months by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that O’Brien was at the accident and emergency department on October 25, at 3.10am.
Staff called the police after she was said to have become aggressive, swearing at nurses.
O’Brien then started recording staff and patients on her phone.
Police arrived and she was subsequently arrested, but she then began screaming, refusing to walk, and making threats towards the police.
She was taken to police headquarters off Glencrutchery Road, where she was later interviewed, and said she couldn’t remember much about the incident, but felt stupid, and offered to write letters of apology to the hospital.
She was also given a probation order in October 2023, after fighting with another woman in Strand Street.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was finding probation extremely helpful, and referred to a report which he said detailed sensitive personal circumstances, which he said he would not go into in open court.
The report said that O’Brien said that, on the night of the latest offence, she had been drinking copious amounts of alcohol.
She told probation that she had not even been aware she was in hospital until she had woken up and ‘freaked out’.
The report said that O’Brien may benefit from a licensing ban, because other people who were banned had been using her to buy them alcohol.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant, who lives at Drury Terrace: ‘An aggravating factor is that I only dealt with you three weeks’ ago.
‘The behaviour you displayed on this occasion, albeit when drunk, was very similar.
‘Nursing staff and doctors should not be exposed to that type of abuse.’
O’Brien must also pay prosecution costs of £125, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.