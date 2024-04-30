Melanie Anne Freeland admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
A second charge, of threatening behaviour, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to Freeland at Allan Street in Douglas, on April 13, at 8pm.
It was initially in relation to another matter, but when officers searched her, they found 0.5 grams of cannabis in her pocket.
This was later valued by police at £10.
Freeland admitted the drug was hers and said it was for personal use.
She was said to be a long-term user of the drug.
In October 2022, Freeland was fined £400 for misuse of a public communications network after she sent threatening Facebook messages.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil who asked the court to deal with her client by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Cooil reiterated that the drug found had been for Freeland’s personal use only and said that her client was now working with Motiv8 to reduce her drug use.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant, who lives at Hillside Avenue, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.