A visit to the island to honour a family member turned into an unexpected rescue mission on Wednesday afternoon.
Castletown and Port Erin coastguards were called to an area near the Sloc after receiving reports that a woman had injured her leg.
Given the remote location, a foot patrol from Castletown Coastguard provided communication support at the scene while two members of the Fire and Rescue Service also assisted with the extraction.
The injured woman was placed in a stretcher and hauled to safety using line rescue equipment.
In a bizarre twist, it was later revealed that the casualty was the second cousin of a woman who was rescued from the same spot 14 years earlier, in July 2010. Both rescues took place as the family visited the island to honour a relative whose ashes have been scattered at the remote location near the Sloc.
The previous rescue, which involved the casualty's parent, required the assistance of a rescue helicopter.