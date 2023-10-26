A drink-driver who was more than three times the limit has been put on probation for a year.
Charley Georgina Ratcliffe was also banned from driving for five years with an order to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
The court heard that the 31-year-old, who lives at Bromet Road in Castletown, was stopped by police on September 4.
She was seen ‘weaving all over the road’ after driving from Douglas to the Hairpin.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Ratcliffe took a breathalyser test which produced a reading of 113.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Arguing against a custodial sentence, the advocate said: ‘The reading is on the high end. Ms Ratcliffe pleads with your worship to allow her one opportunity.’
Mr Glover referred to personal circumstances detailed in a probation report which he did not go into in open court.
‘She had a lot going on in her personal life and that is what led to her getting behind the wheel.’
The probation report assessed Ratcliffe as a low risk of reoffending.
Mr Glover said that the report highlighted work that could be done with the defendant if she was sentenced to probation.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You drove a considerable distance, from Douglas to the Hairpin before you were stopped and were described as weaving all over the road.
‘It’s a miracle that there wasn’t an accident.’
Ratcliffe was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.