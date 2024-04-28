Jamie Benjamin Andrew Cowell had denied common assault but was found guilty after a summary court trial.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 39-year-old to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
He was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order, ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs, and £250 compensation to his victim.
The court heard that the offence was committed on September 20 last year, when Cowell gripped his then partner around the neck on two occasions, causing her to struggle for breath, and leaving red marks.
A friend intervened to get him off her.
Alcohol and substance misuse were said to be at the heart of his offending.
Defence advocate Paul Glover referred to a probation report, which described Cowell as an ‘immature individual who struggles to manage his emotions’.
Mr Glover said that the incident had occurred after Cowell’s then partner and her friend had discussed going somewhere and had excluded Cowell.
The advocate said that it had caused the defendant to ‘erupt’, but fortunately no significant injuries had been suffered.
Mr Glover said that his client was motivated to address substance misuse and would benefit from a period of supervision, as it would provide assistance.
The advocate went on to say that Cowell’s last conviction had been four years ago and that he had completed a probation order in 2012.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she could not give the defendant any credit for a plea, as he had taken the matter to trial.
Cowell will pay the prosecution costs and compensation at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.