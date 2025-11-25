A Ramsey woman who refused to leave a pub she was banned from has been put on probation for a year.
Melissa Brew was also handed a three-month licensing ban, after she appeared before magistrates on November 20, pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and resisting arrest.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court that 24-year-old Brew went to the Mitre pub, in Parliament Street in Ramsey, on November 7.
She had been banned previously and was subsequently asked to leave the premises by staff.
However, Brew refused to comply and was said to be disturbing other customers by trying to take drinks off their table.
She was described as behaving erratically and police were called.
Officers arrived, but Brew resisted them.
She was interviewed the following morning, but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The defendant's last conviction was in 2019 when she was handed a suspended sentence for two counts of taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of theft, two counts of resisting arrest, one of assaulting a police officer, one of common assault on a female, and one of destroying property.
A probation report said that, on the night of the latest offence, Brew had been drinking with family members at a house, and hadn’t eaten, before going to the Mitre.
She said that she rarely went out drinking, but did binge drink.
The report said that Brew, who lives at Tower Road, was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team, but may benefit from a further period of supervision.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas, and the time passed since her last offences.
Magistrates also ordered Brew to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.