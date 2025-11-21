A motorist will be sentenced in January after admitting a charge of causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving.
Benjamin Convery is charged in connection with a crash on the Coast Road at Jurby in the early hours of Boxing Day last year.
Convery, 28, of Close Drean, Ramsey, had previously denied the offence - but entered a guilty plea when he appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
Police were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Subaru Legacy on the Jurby Coast Road at 3.50am on Boxing Day.
Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to cut free a passenger trapped in the wreckage.
They also provided care at the roadside to a casualty who had got out of the vehicle.
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The one who had been trapped in the crashed Subaru suffered a compound fracture of the femur.
A section of the road was shut for seven hours while emergency services carried out investigation.
Fire crews from Kirk Michael and Ramsey attended the scene.
The Fire and Rescue Service said at the time that it was an ‘avoidable incident’ that had ‘unfortunately spoiled the Christmas period for all involved’.
Convery initially denied being the driver and said that a random person they’d met in a pub had been driving, but had run off after the crash.
Deemster Graeme Cook told him that he had sensibly pleaded guilty and will receive appropriate merit for doing so.
Defence advocate James Peterson acknowledged that a custodial sentence would be a likely outcome.
Convery’s case was adjourned for sentencing at 2pm on January 5, pending a social inquiry report.
He remains remanded in custody until sentencing.