A Welcome Centre staff member has been praised for her 'remarkable actions' in helping to save a man's life in the Sea Terminal car park.
When a cruise ship passenger experienced a heart attack on May 18, Gabby Corkish quickly called an ambulance, assisted with a defibrillator, and stayed with the man until emergency services arrived.
Reports indicate that the man's family, who do not speak English, had difficulty understanding the defibrillator's instructions. Gabby's intervention was described as 'vital assistance'.
The man, a German national and a passenger on the Holland America ship Rotterdam, has since been transferred to a hospital in Liverpool and is on the mend.
The Department for Enterprise has expressed gratitude to Gabby for her 'exceptional service'.
The public access defibrillator, located at the front of the building, was provided by the Craig's Heartstrong Foundation charity.
The Craig Heart Strong Foundation are being contacted by the Department of Enterprise to see if a defibrillator can include a ‘what to do’ diagram or an instruction leaflet in other languages going forward. A spokesperson for the Department added that Gabby’s actions ‘are a testament to her dedication and the level of care we strive to provide in our department’.