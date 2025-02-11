A sweet milestone was reached this week as the Isle of Man Foodbank and the Isle of Man’s Women’s Institute (WI) celebrated producing their 1,000th jar of jam.
The initiative sees island supermarkets - Tesco, Marks and Spencers, and Co-op - donate surplus fruit, which Women’s Institute members transform into homemade jam for individuals and families using the foodbank’s services.
Angela Souter, a WI jam-maker, and Marge Balbuena from the Foodbank, marked the occasion with smiles and gratitude this week.
Over the past year, the community has also contributed by donating jars, while WI members provide sugar to sustain the project.
Organisers have thanked all involved, highlighting how the collaboration showcases the generosity of the Manx community in supporting those in need.