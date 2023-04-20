With the recent changes to the island’s bus timetables, we wanted to know what would persuade the public to use the buses more.
We asked people in Strand Street if they use the buses to get around the island and what could be done to improve the services.
Jane Williamson, from Peel, said: ‘I have used the bus service but it has only been when the car is off the road.
‘What puts me off is the length of time it takes to get home, as it takes twice the time it would take if I used my car.
‘I’m sure at some point we would use the buses and I understand the route they take. For example, some go via the hospital, which I can understand but it adds time onto the journey that I didn’t expect.’
Jane’s husband, Steve, said: ‘I think it’s a losing battle, especially in a place like the Isle of Man. For example, I don’t think that there is a direct bus to the airport from Peel, you have to go to Douglas and get a bus from there.’
Jane added: ‘We’re going away but we’ve arranged for a friend to take us in their car and leave our car at home.
‘If it was easier and a bit more accessible, we’d probably jump on a bus if it went to the airport.’
Paul King, from Douglas, said: ‘I think that we should make the buses free.
‘It might cut down on the administration costs on the Department of Infrastructure side and, likely, more people could just jump on and off.
‘To subsidise the lost cost of the fares, you could bring in an island-wide rate increase of maybe a couple of pence, or even five pence, as the buses go all over the island.
‘I find the actual buses to be OK, but getting information of when the times are is a bit difficult.
‘I have to print out the bus timetables and figure out the times.’
There is a website that allows you to check the location of buses across the island, called findmybus.im, and there are also timetables available on the Isle of Man Transport website.
‘We’re not reliant on them though, as we’re from Douglas. For example, we’re going up to Glen Helen for a walk but we’re driving up there as it’s easier to get there and then we’re going to St John’s so it is easier driving.’
Judith Wright, visiting the island from Stockport, said: ‘The bus services that I have used in Douglas have always been very regular and the drivers have been very pleasant and helpful.
‘If you need some direction of where you want to go there’s always someone there to help you.
‘It may be a problem in the more rural areas of the island, although I’m not too certain as we always bring our car when we visit.
‘Overall, I am very satisfied with the bus service in the Isle of Man.’
Paul Devereau, from Onchan, said: ‘I don’t use the bus service often, but only because, as I’m a joiner, I have to bring a lot of tools with me to work, so it’s not practical for my commute.
‘Leisure-wise, I only use the buses if I’m going on a night out in Douglas or rarely further afield, like Laxey or Peel.
‘I think it’s a very good service, and I’m just sorry I didn’t use the £2 fare cap more.
‘It has been mentioned before that an increase in the road tax might help towards subsidising the bus service.
‘I think it’s a good idea as a whole but then I would end up subsidising something that I don’t use very often, but I wouldn’t want to get rid of it for others so I’m not against it.’