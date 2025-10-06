Specialist emissions analysts have been appointed to help draw up the island’s next Climate Change Plan.
Aether Ltd, described as greenhouse gas inventory specialists, will be in place for 24 months until the new plan has been completed and signed off by the Council of Minsters.
This plan will run for the period 2027 to 2032.
Environment Minister Clare Barber, in a written reply to a Tynwald question from Glenfaba and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan, said that Aether were appointed after an open procurement process.
She did not give a cost for the contract but said it fell under the £100,000 threshold set out for ‘quick quote’ procurement purposes.
The Minister explained that the legislation requires a five-year climate change plan to be in effect at all times from 2022.
The current plan ends in 2027 and the next will run from 2027 to 2032.
Each plan must be sufficient to reach the island’s emission reduction targets - 35% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and net zero by 2050.
Meanwhile, Middle MHK Stu Peters is calling for a referendum on whether the island should continue with its net zero policy.
He has tabled a motion for debate at the December sitting of Tynwald, when he will argue that a referendum on net zero should be held on the same day as next year’s general election.
His motion reads: ‘That Tynwald resolves that a referendum be held under the Referendum Act 1979 as to whether to abandon or to continue with the policy of achieving net zero carbon emissions as laid out within the Climate Change Act 2021; and that such a referendum be held on the date of and alongside the next Isle of Man general election, this being September 24, 2026.’