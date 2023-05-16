A team of contractors working on the East Quay regeneration will take part in a charity pilates class.
Lizzy Main runs the Pilates Isle of Man studio, based on the quay and has organised this class after developing a working relationship between her and the contractors working in front of her business.
Ms Main said: ‘My business is in the middle of these works and as a business I have had to negotiate and navigate new ways of working alongside a disruptive project, the long term benefits are yet to be justified.
‘Throughout this project I have tried to have a good working relationship with the main contractor and kept weekly dialogue with the Department of Infrastructure.’
After weeks of banter between the contractors and Ms Main, the workers agreed to take part in the standing exercise class for the charity.
Western Men in Sheds started in January this year and is located at the Garage, next to Peel Town Hall on Derby Road, in Peel.
A spokesperson from the organization said: ‘We aim to provide a place to pursue practical interests at leisure, to practice skills and enjoy making and mending.
‘Our aim is to develop social connections and friendship building, sharing skills and knowledge, and of course a lot of tea drinking and laughter.’
The event will take place on the quay on May 24.