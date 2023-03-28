The installation of a new pedestrian crossing on Cooil Road in Braddan begins next week.
The Toucan crossing, which is also designed for bicycles to be ridden across it, is to be placed near the entrance to Eden Park and the Celton Manx building on the Isle of Man Business Park.
Work will start on site next week and is expected to take up to five weeks to complete.
The Department of Infrastructure added that: 'Traffic management, including temporary three-way traffic lights will be in place during much of the build period.'