The Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Kate Middleton revealed the news in a video message posted on the Royal Family’s official social media accounts this evening (Friday).
In January Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess had been admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery.
They said it was successful and it was expected she would remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.
They said that based on medical advice, she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.
In the video, which you can view above, Catherine said that she underwent tests after the procedure which detected cancer.
She said: ‘I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery.
‘In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought my condition was non-cancerous.
‘The surgery was successful, however, tests afterwards found cancer had been present.
‘My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
‘This came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
‘As you can imagine this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that i’m going to be ok.
‘I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal.
‘We hope that you understand that as a family we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.
‘My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able bu5t for now I must focus on making a full recovery.
At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.
‘For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope, you are not alone.’
Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, she married Prince William, The Prince of Wales, at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.
The couple have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The family's official residence is Kensington Palace.
Catherine holds patronage with over 20 charitable and military organisations including the Anna Freud Centre, Action for Children, SportsAid, and the National Portrait Gallery.
On Mothering Sunday the Prince and Princess of Wales issued a public photo of Catherine posing with their children. But later news agencies "killed" the photo after revealing it had been digitally altered.