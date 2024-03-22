The doors of the grocery chain’s new Victoria Road store will open for the first time at 8am on Wednesday, March 27.
From then on, the supermarket will be open between 7am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.
It’s the second of nine new stores set to open in the island this year following Tesco’s purchase of Shoprite in October 2023. .
The flagship store will include a new concept for the supermarket giant, The Coffee Shop, serving barista-made coffee, hot drinks and light bites.
It will also have designated changing places and a toilet specifically designed for disabled users.
To celebrate the opening, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Wish Upon a Dream – a charity which grants wishes for sick and terminally ill children living in the Isle of Man.
Store director Andy Sanderson said: ‘Opening our first superstore in the island for 25 years is really exciting.
‘We’re really looking forward to serving the local community and we hope facilities such as The Coffee Shop and the Changing Places toilet will be well received locally.
‘When we were looking for a charity to support to mark the opening it was an easy decision to go with Wish Upon a Dream who make a massive difference to the lives of terminally ill children by making their wishes come true.’
Port Erin’s former Shoprite store is now closed for refurbishment and will be the next store to reopen as a Tesco.