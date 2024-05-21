A new pedestrian crossing is to be installed at the bottom of Johnny Watterson’s Lane in Tromode after the TT.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team said: ‘The DoI is to improve pedestrian facilities by introducing a new puffin pedestrian crossing at the bottom of Johnny Watterson’s Lane.
‘Following a competitive procurement process it has appointed JCK Ltd as principal contractor for the scheme.
‘Work is to start the week of Monday, June 10.
‘Initially the contractor will excavate slit trenches to verify locations of existing services to inform the construction phase of the scheme, which will follow on immediately.
‘It is anticipated that in total this work will take in the region of eight weeks to complete. Whilst construction is underway there will be temporary two-way traffic lights in operation on a 24-hour basis.
‘The puffin crossing will replace the central pedestrian refuge at that location.’