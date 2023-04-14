The Department of Infrastructure is currently working on the Mountain Road ahead of June's TT races.
It has posted this photo of work at Windy Corner. The carriageway has been planed out.
Resurfacing will happen when installation of new drainage pipe is complete.
The Mountain Road is currently shut while repairs are being made.
The order specifically bars unauthorised access by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
The DoI says major entry points are barriered and all public rights of way that lead to the Mountain Road have been sign posted at their start to warn users that they can’t enter the Mountain Road during this closure.
.The only section of the Mountain Road that is accessible to the public is at the Bungalow (between the footbridge and the road up to the Dunlop Memorial and Victory Café) to allow transit between the Tholt y Will Road and the businesses and facilities at the Bungalow and the summit of Snaefell.
The works:
• Excavation of the road at the 32nd Milestone and replacement of the four failed drainage culverts that cross under the carriageway. This section of road will then be fully resurfaced and re-lined
• Repair and improvement to drainage at Windy Corner, before it is fully resurfaced and re-lined
• Carriageway patch repairs at several locations
• Clearance and jetting of drainage culverts at multiple locations
• Clearance of culvert outlets at several locations
• Repairs to culvert inlets and covers at several locations
• Installation of low profile kerbing at “Caseys” Corner & removal of roadside fencing
• Removal of redundant roadside fencing on the Mountain Mile and installation of additional reflective roadside Verge Masters in its place
• Replacement of damaged or missing Verge Masters at existing sites
• Replacement of Chevroflex warning chevrons at Brandywell
• Replacement missing cats eyes on the edge of the carriageway
• White lining where necessary (including the road between Ballure Waterworks and Tower Bends that was resurfaced last week)
• Verge maintenance (cutting and weed spraying)
• Road sweeping
In addition, the Department will be working with DFE & ACU and their contractors to deliver Race specific activities that we variously have responsibility for, including
• Installation of one way signage (bagged ready for unveiling when system becomes live just before TT)
• Installation of one way barrier system at Creg Ny Baa
• Bridges on Mountain Mile and Black/white kerbs to be painted
• Installation of race safety equipment (such as Rectocel barriers)
• Marshal & filming points to be installed (include scaffold platforms and shelters
• Installation of red flag race safety equipment
Other works includes:
• Felling of dead trees by DEFA between Ramsey Hairpin and Ballure Waterworks
• Re-instatement of failed roadside field retaining wall above Tower Bends by contractors for the landowner
• Deployment of safety equipment for the Manx Mountain Classic Hill Climb ( event to be held on April 19)
• Refurbishment of the weather station at the East Mountain Gate (Mountain Box)