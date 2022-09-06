Work starts on quay
Work has started on the East Quay regeneration scheme in Peel.
The scheme includes improvements along the whole length of East Quay, from the road bridge to the footbridge; and also incorporating Station Place, Weatherglass Corner and Victoria Road up to the Manx Utilities pumping station. The carriageway and footways will be fully reconstructed with a design life of 40 years.
New street lighting will also be provided with new low-energy lighting which will improve lighting across the carriageway, pavement and for harbour-side operations.
New service points will be installed along the quayside to provide harbour users with power and fresh water. Provision will be made to allow for future on-street electric vehicle charging, with underground ducting included throughout East Quay.
Paul Carey & Sons Ltd (PCS) has been appointed by the Department of Infrastructure as the main contractor. The scheme is to be completed in stages before summer 2023.
The timing of the works was agreed with Peel Commissioners and local businesses to avoid conflict with the busy summer season.
