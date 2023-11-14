Work is underway in the delivery of private healthcare for inpatients.
That is from Health and Social Care Minister, Lawrie Hooper, who was questioned on the matter in the House of Keys this week. He said: ‘Work is underway with four private healthcare providers, being Bupa, AXA, Aviva, and Vitality Health, for Manx Care to obtain provider accreditation, with one of the four having provided a draft group provider agreement.
‘Insurer accreditation is a key requisite to success , as insurers will not approve procedures without the accreditation of the facilities. ‘A further accreditation requirement for major health insurers is the use of health code e-practice, which is the official online billing and information sharing system for private practice. Following the detailed data protection impact assessment, the Information Commissioner has approved this and the planning and implementation of this application can now commence.
‘Lastly, work is in progress to provide private pharmacy provision domains care for the orthopaedic pilot which is planned for 2024.’
He added: ‘Manx Care is committed to providing a private health service using both the Noble’s Hospital and Ramsey Cottage District Hospital sites that will complement and support the island’s independent private health care providers that does not impede or use NHS resources.’
But former health minister, David Ashford, questioned whether Manx Care will run the private wing, rather than contracting out to the operator, and what impact this would have on NHS provisions.
Mr Hooper said that Manx Care is investigating running the services directly, partnership arrangements, with some provisions provided by individual consultants on a private basis.