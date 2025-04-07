Manx Utilities will be undertaking a significant refurbishment of the spillway channel at Cringle Reservoir.
The spillway, which safely releases excess water from the reservoir, has served the site for the past 80 years.
The essential maintenance, which is set to begin later this month, was identified in a recent statutory inspection.
MU has said the work will not impact water supplies as the reservoir in the south of the island was retired as a raw supply in 2008. Nevertheless, Manx Utilities is required to maintain the reservoir under the Water Act.
The work to be undertaken includes the installation of a reinforced cast concrete structure lining the existing walls and bed of the spillway.
A drainage system will also be installed to collect and dispose of water from around and under the new structure.
Clearing of the stilling basin, the structure that slows down fast-moving water, reducing its speed before it continues downstream, will also take place.
During the work, which is scheduled to take place between April 22 and October 1, the site, including the car park off Corlea Road, will remain open to the public.
A MU spokesperson added that occasionally, access to the dam crest may be restricted, but never for extended periods.
A water level will be maintained around one metre below the top water level, as in previous year, as a safety measure for anglers that use the facility.
Ahead of the main work beginning, preliminary work has already begun on the site.
A MU spokesperson said: ‘Manx Utilities is committed to protecting the species-rich grassland surrounding the Cringle Spillway.
‘A landscape contractor will be on-site this month to relocate species, particularly orchids and turf, away from the construction area to prevent damage.
‘These works will not impact public use of the site, but visitors should be mindful of ongoing activities and supervise children and dogs.’