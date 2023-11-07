The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that it will be working on the A1 main road in Crosby from tomorrow.
The busy road will have temporary traffic lights in use on the hill coming into Crosby, just east of the junction with Ballavitchell Road.
The work starts tomorrow (Wednesday November 8) and will run no later than Friday November 17.
Delays at rush hours are expected.
Two way traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic lights and pedestrian access will be facilitated.
The DOI say where possible the traffic lights will be stood down outside of working hours, but it is likely on some occasions that the lights will have to operate on a 24 hours basis.
They will be excavating a number of test pits in the footpath and the edge of the carriageway. This work is being done to investigate the ground conditions and plot existing services.
The information from the work is to inform the DOI plans for installing an improved drainage system which will be designed to deal with the excessive surface water that currently runs down the hill into Crosby in heavy, or extended periods of rain.