The chair of Castletown Commissioners says work is ongoing to replace and refurbish the children’s play areas in the town.
A complaint was brought forward at a recent commissioners meeting about a hole left where the zip line in Poulsom Park was removed because of safety concerns.
Chair Tony Brown commented: ‘The platform is still there as we just haven’t got round to removing it.
‘Regardless of what people might think, we only have two general laborers, and they have a lot of other work to do to keep the town going.’
The local authority also confirmed it has an ‘ambition’ to have another small play area at the bowling green open with new equipment by next Easter, following its closure earlier this year.