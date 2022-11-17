Workshop to aid marketing
A reminder that Business Isle of Man and Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce is holding its next Small Business Workshop on Thursday (November 24) from 9.30am to 11.30am at Eagle Labs in Victoria Street.
Rhian O’Leary from Regality Ltd will attempt to demystify the world of digital marketing through bite-size introductions to its many aspects, such as: email marketing, search engine optimization, PPC advertising, digital public relations and social media.
Participants will also learn about:
l The buyer’s journey
l What is and isn’t relevant to your individual business
l How to make the best use of your time and limited resources
l Creativity vs Ad Spend - How to hit the sweet spot for online advertising
And how all of the above can actively affect a business’s bottom line.
Visit Business Isle of Man’s Facebook page for more information and to register.
The first Small Business Workshop, held in November saw a packed house watching Kirsty Lawrence who was very well received. She will be holding another workshop on February 9.
