A series of knowledge exchange workshops is helping on-island businesses grow and innovate while navigating the current economic environment.
The workshops are being run by Business Isle of Man, an agency of the Department for Enterprise, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce.
They are being delivered by industry experts, businesses owners and government specialists covering a broad range of topics, including: company structures, VAT, basic accounting, digital marketing, scaling up for export, accessing finance, e-commerce payment solutions and business resilience.
The sessions are open to both members and non-members of the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce and are based on the success of last year’s series that attracted more than 470 participants.
As well as increasing knowledge on a broad range of subjects, participants also get a chance to connect and share knowledge with other small businesses, and even form new collaborations.
The first workshop in the series on ‘Learn how to grow your Business with Social Media Marketing’ was delivered to a packed audience at Eagle Lab on November 10. Mann Social founder Kirsty Lawrence provided an overview of the marketing landscape, how social media marketing fits into this in 2022 and why promotion of your business continues to be important even in trickier times.
Future workshops:
· January 12 – A guide to Company Structures, including basic Accounting, VAT and Tax by Nicola
· February 9 – How to get the best results out of Social Media Advertising by Kirsty Lawrence
Visit the Business Isle of Man website for workshop dates and registration details https://www.businessisleofman.com/small-business-workshops/