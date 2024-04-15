The World Bonnag Championships will be held this Friday in Dalby Schoolrooms starting at 7.30pm.
This year the championships are sponsored by the Steam Packet, so the winners of each class not only get a trophy but also a £25 voucher for the company.
The overall world champion will receive the Isle of Man Creameries Trophy.
If you fancy having a go at becoming a world champion, there’s soda bread flour available, for free, in the schoolrooms.
Bring your entries with you on the night if you’re booked to attend the concert or drop your Bonnag into the schoolrooms between 4 and 7pm on the day of the championship.
Organisers ask that Bonnag is brought on a paper plate, with your name, phone number and the class you are entering on the bottom of it.
There are still a few tickets available at £12.50 for those wishing to attend the evening. Phone Gilly on 844031 to book.