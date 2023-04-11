The World Bonnag Championships take place on Friday.
The evening, in the Dalby Schoolrooms, includes an evening of entertainment by Dot Tilbury and her concert party, starting at 7.30pm, followed by a Manx supper, presentation of charity cheques, and the judging of the bonnags.
Admission is £12.50 (includes supper).
Contact Gilly on 844031 stating if you have any special dietary requirements
Championship Classes: Ladies, gentlemen and children under 14s, commercial class and gluten-free class.
The overall World Bonnag Champion will be awarded the Isle of Man Creamery Buttermilk Cup, there are also class trophies, and winners of each class receive a Shoprite voucher.
Laxey Mills has donated bags of soda bread flour. Entrants can pick up a bag from the schoolrooms this week.
Participants should bring their bonnags with them on the night. Cooks who aren’t attending can still enter their bonnag into the World Championships :
Bonnags can be delivered to Dalby schoolrooms from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, April 14.
Sponsored by Shoprite, Laxey Flour Mills, the Isle of Man Creamery, and Coeliac UK Isle of Man Local group.
Any queries about entries, ring Margy on 843768
Proceeds after costs go to Dalby Restoration Fund and our two charities for this year : Arlo’s Adventure, supporting Manx families in hospital in England as well as those who have lost a child. And the Manx charity Hands of Hope operating in Romania and working directly with refugees from Ukraine and those affected by the Russian Invasion.
What is bonnag?
Not quite a cake, and equally not necessarily a bread, the traditional dish, made with soda flour and buttermilk, would have been typically found cooking on the hearth of most kitchens at one point in time, and would have featured as a part of most meals.