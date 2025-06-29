Television presenter Noel Edmonds has been pictured at an island pub during his latest visit to the Isle of Man.
The Creek later shared the photo on its Facebook page, saying: ‘Two happy team members today, Janet & Chele, welcoming Noel to The Creek! He looks good behind the bar; did he deal or no deal at a job offer’
Edmonds is no stranger to the Isle of Man. Just last month he attended the Isle of Man TT for the first time. He described the island as ‘the Smile of Mann’ and said he was ‘delighted’ to finally experience the event during live coverage from the start line. He added he’d travelled around 11,000 miles from New Zealand and praised the atmosphere.
In July 2024, Edmonds appeared at the Southern Agricultural Show at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla. He visited the Isle of Man Constabulary stand, where PC Sarah Williams joked, she ‘couldn't get him to sign up to the force’. He also posed with the University College Isle of Man team and staff at the Manx National Farmers Union stand and tried mock guitar playing during the visit.
Weeks previously, during another visit to the island, Edmonds stopped for ice cream at the Laxey Beach Stop Café and was photographed with its staff. Observers noticed he was wearing mismatched shoes - a light brown lace‑up boot and a darker slip‑on - prompting online discussion. His representing spokesperson later explained he ‘loves doing quirky things just for the fun of it’.
This latest appearance at The Creek in Peel continues Edmonds’s string of casual and unexpected visits to the island over recent months.