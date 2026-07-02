The annual World Tin Bath Championships return to Castletown on Saturday (July 4), with competitors once again set to take to the harbour in one of the island's most unusual and eagerly anticipated summer events.
A firm fixture in the Manx calendar for decades, the championships see participants race across Castletown Harbour in traditional tin baths, with world titles up for grabs in a day of fun-filled competition that attracts competitors and spectators alike.
With the event fast approaching, organisers are encouraging people to sign up and take part in one of Castletown's best-known annual attractions.
Scrutineering will take place from 11.30am to 1.30pm, when officials will inspect each bath before racing gets underway at 2pm.
Entry costs £5, with competitors provided with a tin bath.
Spaces are still available in both the men's and women's championship races, giving competitors the chance to battle it out for the coveted world titles.
Entries are also open for the ever-popular Snake Race, in which teams paddle a chain of inflatable tubes around the harbour in one of the day's most entertaining contests.
Those looking for an extra challenge can enter the Flying Attempt by building their own homemade flying machines before launching from Castletown Harbour's walkway in a bid to glide across the water. The winning entry will receive a £500 prize to donate to a charity of their choice.
Organisers are encouraging people of all ages to get involved, whether with friends, family or work colleagues, and say no previous experience is required.
Anyone wishing to take part can register online before the event or on the day at St Mary's on the Harbour from 11.30am.
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