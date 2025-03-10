The Isle of Man’s iconic Double Decker Tram No. 18 is undergoing a major restoration to bring it up to standard with the rest of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway’s operational fleet.
Built in 1883 by Falcon Engine and Car Works in Loughborough, the tram is the world’s oldest working tramcar, predating the Manx Electric Railway’s first car by a decade.
Originally used on the Ramsgate and Margate Horse Tramway, No. 18 has since become the flagship of the Douglas system.
The restoration is being part-funded by the Douglas Bay Tramway Heritage Trust, an island charity supporting heritage conservation like this.