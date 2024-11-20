On her return to Ronaldsway, Kathleen checked in at Sick Bay, where she had been for two weeks, prior to going home on leave – presumably to confirm that she was fit to return to work. Luckily, her initial duties were light: Night Flying started at 6:30pm and she was even able to read a letter from home when there was a lull in operations, until an early finish at 9:30pm.She reflected: ‘I’ve quite enjoyed being back at work; we’re really busy now with 3 squadrons flying. The Lieutenant who was Duty Operations Officer last night has just come here for 9 months’ rest after doing his 2 ½ years with an Operational Squadron. He met one of his pals here - and again we listened to an account of who was still alive and who wasn’t - and how they all disappeared! ’Sadly, this was another week in which tragic news made its way back to the family in Leicester, as another Barracuda was lost while she was on leave: He was low flying at night and just popped into the sea’.