On September 21, Kathleen went to Castletown with another Wren. ‘We had a really lovely lunch for 2/-6d at one of the cafés: delicious vegetable soup, lamb and mint sauce, baked potatoes and boiled cabbage, then lovely plum pie with delicious pastry! The best lunch I’ve had since arriving in the Isle of Man. Then we came on to the canteen where I am now. We had coffee and doughnuts, which we brought up to the ladies’ room where there is a lovely fire—then we settled down to write letters. I write the same news again and again: camp life, the Ops [Operations] Room, my trip in a Swordfish, etc., etc.—letter writing does get monotonous at times. Five other girls from the cabin [the Navy term for the Nissen hut where they slept] have gradually wandered in, and we’re all going for supper in a while—to the same café where we had lunch. We’re hoping that eggs and chips will be on the menu—chips, at least, are certain. There is a bus back to Ballasalla at 8:15—the last—so we will have to catch that. It’s strange writing and having to think of something to tell you—all days and nights seem the same here. I’ve been “Duty Wren”—that’s the only interesting news I can think of.’ The mixture of enjoyment and grumbling seems typical of her letters around this time.