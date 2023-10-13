A popular wrestling show for families to enjoy is returning to the island this week.
Megaslam Wrestling present over 300 live events each year across the British Isles, and are bringing their entertainment back to Villa Marina for a two-hour family spectacle tomorrow, Wednesday, October 18 at 6.15pm.
Two teams of wrestlers are set to battle it out with fans urged to cheer on their favourites.
Marcus of Man, the only Manx professional wrestler, is set to return to fight in front of a home crowd.
Originally from Port Erin, but now living in Sweden, Marcus began wrestling in 2003 and portrays a villain or ‘heel’ character.
He says coming home allows him to show a different side to the man who once (in character) advocated a hard Brexit, much to the chagrin of Scandinavian fans.
Organisers say they are bringing a ‘mega’ line up to the island with top stars appearing from Team Megaslam and Team Nasty.
A spokesperson said: ‘We have been bringing our show to the island for many years now and the ‘Manx’ crowd are always very responsive!’
‘You do not necessarily need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy our events, the show appeals to all the family who are just looking for a spectacular family experience.’
After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.
Organisers are urging fans to book in advance as sales in previous years at the Villa have been extremely high.
Tickets for the event are available from the Villa Marina website, villagaiety.com, and the box office.