Yasmin Ingham wins World equestrian title
Sunday 18th September 2022 3:00 pm
(FEI )
Greeba’s Yasmin Ingham has claimed a remarkable gold at the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy.
While Team GB finished fourth, Ingham clinched individual gold aboard Banzai du Loir.
Speaking after her debut win, the 25 year old said: ‘I’m still not believing it at the moment, I really didn’t think this would happen.
‘My horse, Banzai, was just impeccable, perfect, could not fault him in the showjumping round and I’m just over the moon, I can’t explain how happy I am because there are just no words for it.
‘I’m shaking at the moment, even still, I’m just overjoyed, can’t believe it.’
More in Tuesday’s Examiner.
