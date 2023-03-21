Weather forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport says that the areas affected will be Shore Road in Rushen (often called Gansey), Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
It will happen between 9am and 1pm.
The forecast:
Cloudy with hill fog and perhaps a few outbreaks of rain to start the day,
it will become dry and brighter during the morning but rain will return this evening which will be persistent and heavy for a time before clearing away overnight.
Moderate southwest winds will increase strong to gale from the south this evening and will coincide with a big tide at 11.30pm, temperatures up to 12C.
Outlook
Fresh to strong southwest winds tomorrow with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, temperatures 10C.
Sunrise: 6:20am
Sunset: 6:33pm