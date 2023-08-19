Met Officers based at Ronaldsway Airport has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping,
Saturday Afternoon: The wind will turn to the south-southwest around dawn with strong to gale force winds continuing to affect the island, further coastal overtopping is expected for a couple of hours around the time of high tide on Saturday afternoon (~2:10pm).
The areas most at risk will be Shore Road Rushen (often called Gansey), Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The forecast:
Cloudy with a few occasional outbreaks of rain this morning, clearing late morning leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with sunny spells developing.
Windy with a strong to gale force south to southwest wind, which will gradually ease to become fresh to strong by the evening.
Some minor coastal overtopping is also expected around high tide (2:10pm). Maximum temperature around 19°C.
Outlook
Dry with lengthy sunny spells for Sunday, but still a bit breezy with a fresh south to southwest wind. Top temperature around up to 20°C.
Some sunny spells on Monday with the chance of a few showers mainly in the morning. Fresh to strong southwest winds easing slightly later on and top temperatures of 20°C.
Sunrise: 6:02am
Sunset: 8:41pm