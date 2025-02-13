A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued which is set to be in place for over 15 hours.
The warning will be in place from 11pm tonight (February 13) to 2:30pm on Friday (February 14).
The weather warning reads: ‘Strong southeast winds will lead to overtopping of sea water (with debris) onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours around the time of the next two high tides (approximately 00:24am tonight and 12:31pm tomorrow).
‘This will particularly occur along Douglas Promenade, with other parts of the island exposed to the east or southeast affected to a lesser extent.’