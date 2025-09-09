Another weather warning has been issued with the combination of high tides and strong winds risking coastal overtopping.
Ronaldsway Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for possible inner harbour flooding in Douglas, Castletown and Ramsey due to very high tides coincides which was issued on Monday which came into force just after midnight on Tuesday and will remain until 3am on Wednesday.
Now a second yellow warning has been issued for coastal overtopping which came into force at midday today (Tuesday) and remains in place until 3pm on Wednesday.
The areas affected include Douglas promenade, Laxey and the southern end of Shore Road at Rushen.
The Met Office says: ‘Fresh southeast winds today (Tuesday) will cause some waves and debris to wash onto exposed promenades an hour or so before and after the time of high water (1.09pm lunchtime Tuesday and 1.30 am overnight into Wednesday).
‘Fresh southerly winds tomorrow (Wednesday) will also cause water and debris to wash onto exposed roads etc, an hour or so before and after high water at 1.45pm.
The Met Office has stressed that conditions will continue to be monitored closely.
With high tides persisting through the rest of the week, further warnings for coastal overtopping are expected.
For further updates, the Ronaldsway Met Office can be contacted on 0900 624 3200 or by email at [email protected].