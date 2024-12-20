A yellow weather warning has been issued for severe gale force winds on Sunday (December 22).
The warning is in place from 3am on Sunday morning until 11pm on Sunday evening, during which we are set to see west veering northwest winds giving gusts of 50 to 60mph and roughly 65mph in certain areas.
The Met Office warning reads: ‘Strongest winds are likely between late morning and late afternoon, with some travel disruption expected as well as possible tree damage (although peak wind strengths will be around 10 to 15mph less than Storm Darragh).
‘Later in the evening and overnight into Monday, winds will steadily ease.’
Yellow weather warning are issued when there is a risk of bad weather affecting activities, as well as travel delays, risk of minor damage and localised or temporary disruption.